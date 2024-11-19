Punch to groin by Wall High School football player caught on video

✅ Video shows a Rumson-Fair Haven player being punched in the groin during a play

✅ Referees did not notice the punch by a Wall Township High School player

✅ The NJSIAA confirmed that the Wall Township Public Schools is handling

WALL TOWNSHIP — An incident on the field during a high school playoff football game is being handled internally, according to reports.

A viral video taken during the Group 2 playoff final in Rumson between the Wall Township Crimson Knights and Rumson-Fair Haven Regional Bulldogs on Friday night shows a Wall player punching an opponent in the groin during a play. The punch sent the Bulldog to the ground as the brief clip showed.

According to NJ.com, the video was sent to them by the Rumson-Fair Haven Touchdown Club, or RFHTDCLUB, a non-profit that supports youth football programs. Rumson-Fair Haven Athletic Director Chris Lanzalotto told NJ.com that he contacted Wall Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan, a former principal in the Rumson-Fair Haven district, who told him it would be “taken care of.”

Rumson-Fair Haven won the game 38-14.

NJSIAA: Wall handling in 'an appropriate manner'

In an email to New Jersey 101.5, Handerhan said she could not discuss a specific student but said there are instances when the district will self-report conduct to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. An investigation takes place and consequences are assigned as appropriate, the superintendent wrote.

"Additionally, I do wish to convey that the Wall Township Public Schools Board of Education, administration, and coaching staff expect the highest degree of sportsmanship from student athletes and spectators and will not support deviations from this established standard," Handerhan said.

NJSIAA Spokesman Mike Cherenson told New Jersey 101.5 that it has "been in communication with the school and we’re comfortable they are handling the matter in an appropriate manner."

Referees did not call a penalty on the play. A penalty would have been an automatic ejection from the game and disqualification from the team's next game.

Recovering from past problems

With a record of 8-2, the Crimson Knights are having their best season since 2021 when the team was 10-1. The season ended early after allegations of hazing in the lockerroom, which led to the suspension of seven students.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office filed juvenile criminal complaints against an unspecified number of students charging them with hazing, attempted criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact, false imprisonment, and harassment. The students were not identified specifically as football players.

