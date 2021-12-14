7 Wall, NJ students suspended 10 days each for ‘hazing’

WALL — The 10-day suspensions of seven students for "hazing and conduct unbecoming a student" will be discussed privately at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.

The suspensions are listed on the superintendent's suspension and detention list on the agenda for the meeting to be held in the high school cafeteria.

A source with knowledge about the investigation told the Asbury Park Press that the suspensions are of students connected to the investigation of an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Wall High School football team

The Asbury Park Press was the first to report the suspensions.

Banner on the field at Wall High School's football field (Richard O'Donnell Photography)

Avoiding a 'rush to judgment'

Former state Superior Court Judge Deborah Gramiccioni, now a private practice attorney representing several Wall High School students, warned school administrators about suspending students who may not have had anything to do with the hazing allegations.

"There appears to have been a rush to judgment, in respect to the letter we penned to Superintendent Tracy Handerhan. We learned of suspensions of children at times in excess of ten days," Gramiccioni told New Jersey 101.5.

There is no discussion of the investigation into the allegations on the agenda for the meeting. However, the board will consider the hiring of Nicholas Pizzulli as the high school consultant for athletics through the end of the school year.

Pizulli, who handles scheduling for the Shore Conference, also stepped in as interim athletic director at Sayreville High School in 2015 after seven football players were charged in a hazing incident.

Wall Township High School football field (Wall School District)

Hazing allegations not on the agenda

The public will have an opportunity to comment on the allegations during a second public comment period in which "school related issues" may be brought up.

During the last Board of Education meeting, several residents and former students brought up past bullying incidents at the school some involving the football team.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey has not had any comment since announcing her office would be the sole law enforcement agency investigating the allegations.

The allegations cost the Crimson Knights football team two games: a playoff game and their annual Thanksgiving game against Manasquan.

The reported locker room incident was first reported by NJ.com , citing parents involved in the investigation, who said that six upperclassmen athletes had been seen in video pinning down a younger athlete and threatening to sexually assault him with the handle of a mop or broom.

One of the students implicated in the locker room hazing has also been accused of sexually assaulting at least one girl in an unrelated incident. That student had been released from custody as of Thursday.

Bob Badders of the Shore Sports Network contributed to this report

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

