Officials seek video, patience from public in alleged Wall, NJ incidents

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is looking for video recordings in two separate criminal investigations involving Wall High School students.

In a statement released Tuesday, Acting County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said the department is investigating allegations of a hazing incident within the football program at Wall High School, as well as allegations of unrelated off-campus sexual assaults involving juveniles.

While the office didn't indicate how many off-campus sexual assaults are being investigated, it did say one or more. Linskey said because juveniles are involved specific information cannot be released under state law.

"We are aware of the unique pressures that the intense focus of these matters places on the Wall Township High School community and we are really sensitive to safeguarding the mental well being of students while at the same time seeing that justice is done," Linskey said in a video on the office's Facebook page.

She said that statements coming from her office are the only factual accounts of the investigation and urged against the spread of misinformation.

The Mental Health Association of Monmouth County is working with the high school's counselors to provide support for students.

Wall High School (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

Prosecutor's Office Investigation

Linskey said the Prosecutor's Office has assumed sole responsibility for the investigation. Wall Township Police are no longer part of the investigation to avoid any appearance of impropriety and to protect the integrity of the investigations, according to the prosecutor.

"I want to assure the public that multiple assistant prosecutors and detectives are diligently working on this matter right now but we really need your help," Linskey said.

She asked anyone with information or video to contact MCPO Detective Jose Rodriguez at 732-431-7160 X7172.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400 or at monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

The allegations have cost the Crimson Knights football team two games, including the announcement Tuesday that their annual Thanksgiving game against Manasquan has been canceled.

Superintendent Tracy Handerhan is scheduled to address the allegations during Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting. It was moved to the high school auditorium to accommodate an anticipated large crowd.

