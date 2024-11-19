Arson investigation underway as 2 more wildfires torch NJ

🔥 20 homes in a Hainsport neighborhood were initially threatened by the wildfire

🔥 The wildfire in Lakewood is in a wooded area near the Lakewood Country Club

🔥 Rain on Wednesday could help reduce the lingering smokey smell

Fire crews are battling two wildfires that started in New Jersey on Monday including one very close to a residential neighborhood.

Video showed flames from the Big Rusty wildfire in a wooded area of Creek Turn Park in Hainesport along Bancroft Lane and Lenox Drive. It is home to "Big Rusty," a troll built out of metal, cement and wood in 2023 by Danish artist Thomas Dambo on the site of a former factory.

The wildfire has burned 40 acres and is 50% contained as of 8 a.m. Twenty homes that were initially threatened in a development off Route 38 are now considered safe.

Some hotspots reignited early Tuesday morning sparked by embers falling from trees into dry brush, Forest Fire Service Chief William Donnelly told NBC Philadelphia.

Big Rusty in Hainesport Big Rusty in Hainesport (Burlington County) loading...

How did the wildfires start?

The Country Club wildfire near the Lakewood Country Club in Lakewood has consumed 35 acres and is 50% contained as of Tuesday morning. No buildings have been evacuated because of the fire. Clearstream Road is closed because of the wildfire.

Fire Chief John Yahr told The Lakewood Scoop the fire was in Pine Park adjacent to the country club and is being investigated as possible arson. The Forest Fire Service will lead the investigation.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that light winds will limit wildfire growth and development and hopefully allow firefighters to get a quick handle on the wildfires.

"Spotty showers Tuesday night and then more rain Wednesday night through Thursday should knock back fire danger considerably," Zarrow said.

The rain will also help reduce the lingering smokey smell from the wildfires around the state over the past few weeks, according to Zarrow.

Smoke from the Country Club wildfire in Lakewood 11/18/24 Smoke from the Country Club wildfire in Lakewood 11/18/24 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

