‘Ghost bridge’ wows locals at drained NJ reservoir
WEST MILFORD — A typically submerged bridge that was constructed more than 150 years ago has reappeared at the Oak Ridge Reservoir in Morris County.
The horse-and-buggy span is known to locals as the "ghost bridge" because it's rarely seen.
Right now, the entire stone structure is visible — but not because of the recent drought conditions. According to workers, the reservoir has been drained so that maintenance work can be performed on the dam and gatehouse.
The reservoir will be filled again once the project is complete.
SEE ALSO: 'Faster' coaster ride coming to Wildwood
Until then, officials expect the site to attract visitors on foot. The exposed bridge was not built to handle today's cars and trucks.
According to northjersey.com, the ghost bridge is near the intersection of Route 23 and Reservoir Road.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images?
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow
How to conserve water at home
Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia