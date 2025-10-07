New Jersey’s history is as morbid as its folklore. We have the Lindbergh baby case, the Hindenburg, the John List murders, and the first modern mass murderer in Howard Unruh. We also have the Jersey Devil, the Gates of Hell, the Devil’s Tree, and the Spy House.

It’s no wonder the publication Weird N.J. came along. There’s too much creepiness in New Jersey to ignore, real or imagined.

SIXT.com set out this spooky season to determine the most haunted (or allegedly haunted, depending on your point of view) in not just the nation, but the whole world. Their list included roads in the U.K., Australia, the Philippines, India, etc. Not only did a New Jersey road make this evil list, but it also landed at number one.

If you haven’t already guessed it, we’ll tell you in a moment. But first:

How did they determine it?

To identify the most haunted roads, they analyzed Google and TikTok search trends over the past year for each road name and any related “ghost” terms, and also reviewed the Ghosts of America website to find the U.S. states with the most roadside ghost sightings.

The number one most talked about and most haunted road in America and the whole world…

CLINTON ROAD, NEW JERSEY

Clinton Road is in West Milford, Passaic County. It’s a long, dark, desolate road that a local police chief once said “makes the imagination go nuts.”

SIXT named this the most haunted road in the world. Probably the most talked about urban legend is that of the ghost boy throwing coins. Although the legend has variations, the common one is that a boy died by that bridge and his spirit lives under it. If you stand on the bridge and toss a coin into the water, the boy ghost will return a coin to you.

I’ve had people tell me they’ve tried it and nothing has happened. I’ve had other people try it, and they swear that after waiting a minute or two, they heard a clink halfway down the bridge and would walk there to find a coin from where the sound came.

“My friends and I decided to find out for ourselves what is true and what is not. We went to the bridge and threw a quarter off. Not but a minute later you hear the bloop, as if you dropped the quarter in again. The water filled with ripples and a child’s reflection appeared. I flew back to the car. That scared all of us.”

—Dina, West Milford

If you try it, be safe.