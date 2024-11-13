Follow these steps to help NJ avoid a drought emergency

You may want to adapt to using less water.

New Jersey is one step away from enforcing water use restrictions.

Facing consistently dry conditions, and with no significant rainfall in sight, New Jersey officials on Wednesday shifted the state's drought status from a "watch" to a "warning."

It's more of an administrative move that impacts supply-side actions. But with it, officials are urging residents to conserve water at home.

"Unfortunately, it appears that these unseasonably dry conditions will not be ending any time soon," Gov. Phil Murphy told reporters during a virtual press conference. "That means this drought could grow even more severe, which could eventually require mandatory water restrictions."

State officials would not share a potential timeline on declaring a drought "emergency," when mandatory restrictions would be put in place. But they said that conservation measures put in place now could help to avoid a more dire situation later.

"We're not there yet, and if we all act accordingly now, we can hopefully avoid that outcome," Murphy said. "We are saying unambiguously to our fellow residents, please take this seriously."

On Wednesday, New Jersey American Water posted a mandatory conservation notice for customers in all 18 counties served by the utility.

New Jersey American Water is telling its customers to discontinue outdoor watering until spring, and to conserve water in and around the home.

Below are some tips to avoid wasting water.

How to conserve water at home New Jersey officials and utilities want residents to be smart about water usage, as drought conditions persist. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

