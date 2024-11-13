Drought warning: NJ utility issues mandatory water notice

💧 There is a statewide drought warning in New Jersey

💧 Utilities want residents to be smart now, to avoid trouble later

💧 The state needs several months of adequate rainfall

The largest regulated water and wastewater utility in New Jersey says it's time for residents to get serious about water usage.

On the heels of New Jersey's shift from a drought watch to a drought warning, New Jersey American Water on Wednesday said it is imposing a "mandatory conservation notice for all customers across the state."

“Our customers can trust that we are closely tracking water conditions and are prepared to take additional measures to support statewide water preservation efforts. However, it is critical for everyone to work together and conserve water now," said New Jersey American Water President Mark McDonough.

The jump to a drought warning is an administrative move that mainly effects the supply side of operations, but as part of it, officials are urging New Jersey residents to think twice before wasting water.

A drought watch was issued in the middle of October. It was elevated on Wednesday to a warning, following a public hearing with stakeholders and concerned residents.

New Jersey American Water's conservation notice

With the latest notice from New Jersey American Water, the utility's millions of users are being told to pause all outdoor watering until spring, and to conserve as much water as possible indoors.

The declaration is meant to emphasize the severity of the drought. New Jersey American Water cannot enforce conservation measures, a spokesperson said.

According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, steps taken during a drought warning are meant to avoid a drought emergency in the future. Under an emergency, the governor can impose mandatory water restrictions.

"We hope to not get there. That is the point," said NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette.

According to LaTourette, New Jersey needs several months of average rainfall amounts in order to emerge from drought concerns completely.

On Thursday, the newest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor indicated that about 20% of New Jersey is in the "extreme drought" category. The last time any part of the state hit that mark was in 2002.

Every inch of the state is under some level of drought designation right now.

