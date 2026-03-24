Tommy’s Tavern &#038; Tap sets opening date for Toms River location

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap sets opening date for Toms River location

Tommy’s Tavern and Tap via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap has been taking over the Garden State over the last decade or so.

I remember when they opened their restaurant in Freehold and it was like there was a new member of the royal family. Everyone was talking about it.

Freeholders and those in the surrounding area were not only excited to try the food, but also the dozens of beers on tap.

Read More: Flying Pig Tavern & Tap's new location will be in Bensalem, PA

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook
loading...

Soon, those in Toms River can have the same experience.

Tommy’s menu has something for everyone, with items including specialty burgers, sandwiches, coal-fired pizza (both red and white specialty pies), flatbreads, calzones, sushi, and coal oven-roasted wings.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook
loading...

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap is opening in Toms River on Apr. 8, 2026.

According to their Instagram page, the Toms River location is just about ready to go with the following:
🍺 24 beers on tap
🍺 An open kitchen
🍺 20 TVs for you to watch
🍺 The classic Tommy’s look of reclaimed wood and exposed brick
🍺 Good vibes

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap is located at 1279 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook
loading...

This will mark the thirteenth Tommy’s location in the Garden State. They also have restaurants in the following towns:

3492 Route 9
Freehold, NJ

823 State Route 3
Clifton, NJ

2050 Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ

1007 Route 1
Edison, NJ

2150 Highway 35
Sea Girt, NJ

600 Somerset Corporate Blvd.
Bridgewater Township, NJ

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook
loading...

1030 Ocean Ave.
Sea Bright, NJ

11 The Promenade
Edgewater, NJ

3535 Route 1 Suite 370
Princeton, NJ

1900 State Route 10
Morris Plains, NJ

71 State Highway 23
Wayne, NJ

40 Centerton Road
Mount Laurel Township, NJ

You can see their full menu on their website.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap - Sea Bright via Facebook
loading...

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights

The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey.

Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

30 unique 'experience' gifts New Jerseyans actually want to get

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈

Filed Under: NJ Best Restaurants, Toms River
Categories: Deminski & Moore, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM