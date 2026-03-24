Tommy’s Tavern & Tap has been taking over the Garden State over the last decade or so.

I remember when they opened their restaurant in Freehold and it was like there was a new member of the royal family. Everyone was talking about it.

Freeholders and those in the surrounding area were not only excited to try the food, but also the dozens of beers on tap.

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Soon, those in Toms River can have the same experience.

Tommy’s menu has something for everyone, with items including specialty burgers, sandwiches, coal-fired pizza (both red and white specialty pies), flatbreads, calzones, sushi, and coal oven-roasted wings.

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Tommy’s Tavern & Tap is opening in Toms River on Apr. 8, 2026.

According to their Instagram page, the Toms River location is just about ready to go with the following:

🍺 24 beers on tap

🍺 An open kitchen

🍺 20 TVs for you to watch

🍺 The classic Tommy’s look of reclaimed wood and exposed brick

🍺 Good vibes

Tommy’s Tavern & Tap is located at 1279 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ.

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This will mark the thirteenth Tommy’s location in the Garden State. They also have restaurants in the following towns:

3492 Route 9

Freehold, NJ

823 State Route 3

Clifton, NJ

2050 Route 70

Cherry Hill, NJ

1007 Route 1

Edison, NJ

2150 Highway 35

Sea Girt, NJ

600 Somerset Corporate Blvd.

Bridgewater Township, NJ

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1030 Ocean Ave.

Sea Bright, NJ

11 The Promenade

Edgewater, NJ

3535 Route 1 Suite 370

Princeton, NJ

1900 State Route 10

Morris Plains, NJ

71 State Highway 23

Wayne, NJ

40 Centerton Road

Mount Laurel Township, NJ

You can see their full menu on their website.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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