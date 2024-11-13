Painful new fungal infection spreads in NYC, could come to NJ

⚫ A sexually transmitted ringworm is emerging in the U.S.

⚫ The first U.S. case was reported in June 2024

⚫ Treatment can take months

A fungus that can cause lesions and take months to treat is the focus of a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, following the discovery of cases in the United States.

The first U.S. case of the "emerging" fungus, Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII, was officially reported in June 2024, according to the CDC. But health professionals are aware of at least four other cases out of New York City, which were diagnosed between April and July.

The concerning infection can be spread through sex, according to officials. Ringworm occurred on the face, butt, and genitals of affected individuals, according to officials.

"Some patients experience inflamed, painful, and persistent lesions that can lead to scarring or secondary bacterial infection," the CDC wrote.

"Unlike other dermatophyte infections affecting the groin (e.g., jock itch), TMVII may affect the shaft of the penis and usually fails to clear with topical antifungal regimens."

Who's at risk?

The current health scare appears to be an issue among men who have sex with other men. According to officials, TMVII infections have been reported among this demographic in France since March 2021, and previously in men who "traveled to Southeast Asia for sex tourism."

The first U.S. case involved a man who had traveled to several countries in Europe and had sexual contact with multiple men while traveling, according to the CDC. He presented with genital lesions.

The four cases out of NYC all involved men aged 30 to 39 who reported recent sexual contact with other men, according to the CDC. One of the patients was a sex worker.

According to the CDC, the patients were screened for other sexually transmitted infections and the results were negative.

Treatment

The sexually transmitted ringworm might require prolonged treatment, according to health professionals.

CDC CDC loading...

An oral drug called terbinafine is considered a first-line option for TMVII infections, the CDC said.

Patients might require antifungal therapy for up to three months; the therapy needs to continue until lesions have fully resolved. But officials say antifungals alone may not do the trick.

