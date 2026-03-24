If you’ve never participated in an escape room, I strongly recommend it.

Maybe it’s because I’m someone who likes doing puzzles, but I found the task to be challenging in a fun and exhilarating way.

For those not in the know, the gist of the outing is that you and a group of friends (or even strangers) have to rely on teamwork, quick thinking, and your own instincts to solve a series of clues to crack the mystery in front of you.

Each room has a different theme. For instance, the one I went to (and was just a few steps away from solving!) was supposed to be like a bank heist.

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Amazing Escape Rooms in New Jersey

The fun of the escape rooms is working together with your group to figure out how each prop in the room works into the narrative of the mystery.

Think that’s just a random typewriter? Think again!

Each facility goes into incredible detail to make the hour interesting and unique.

A new escape room theme experience is now open in Monmouth County.

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Amazing Escape Room Freehold launches new high-stakes experience: Dirty Money

Amazing Escape Room Freehold has announced the opening of its new, immersive experience called Dirty Money.

The press release described it as a “fast-paced, undercover mission that puts guests right in the middle of a high-risk operation.”

It’s a story-driven experience that is filled with suspenseful challenges, and it is now open for team-building events, co-workers, friends, family, or people who just generally enjoy games.

You can find them at 2 Monmouth Ave in Freehold, NJ. Check out their website for booking information.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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