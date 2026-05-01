Living in the Garden State does not come cheap. As if we weren’t already drowning in property taxes, we’re now experiencing outrageous gas prices.

And those are just the basics. That’s not even considering if you wanted to spend money on something that’s actually fun.

As a result, many in New Jersey are turning to part-time jobs in addition to the full-time job they’re already working to earn extra cash.

How New Jerseyans most want to make money on the side

CGTrader analyzed Google search trends across the country to determine the side hustles in each state that those looking for some extra change are most interested in.

People searched things like:

“How much do Uber drivers make?”

“How to become a fitness instructor?”

“How to become a personal trainer?”

After looking at the trends, CGTrader found these to be New Jersey’s desired side hustles:

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3️⃣ YouTube Content Creator

While coming in third for the Garden State, this side job was the most popular in the nation.

Considering a high number of Americans watch their favorite creators each day, it’s understandable that they would want to build a similar following themselves.

Olga Yastremska | Getty Images Olga Yastremska | Getty Images loading...

2️⃣ Podcaster

As someone who works in talk radio, I totally understand why someone would be attracted to podcasting. There are so many subjects to cover, different opinions to hear, and best of all..? Expletives.

On podcasts you can curse more than traditional radio. I’m jealous!

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1️⃣ Rideshare Driver

Working for companies like Uber or Lyft is the most popular side hustle for New Jerseyans. The hours are flexible, you get to meet different people, and you get to be in the comfort of your own vehicle.

Just make sure you have a vomit bag in your glove compartment if you’re picking up a group of people at the Jersey shore on a Saturday night.

Keep hustlin’, New Jersey.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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