🔥A small wildfire burned Saturday in Franklin Township (Gloucester)

🔥A larger fire started Tuesday afternoon in Passaic County

🔥Both are creating smoke that will linger until there is a significant rainfall

WEST MILFORD — The NJ Forest Fire Service says the first significant wildfire in several weeks is burning in North Jersey as conditions turn dry again.

The Buckabear Wildfire near the Clinton Reservoir burned 120 acres, or less than 0.2 square miles, and was 30% contained as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. No buildings are threatened and no one has been forced to leave.

Fire crews constructed containment lines and plan to continue back-burning on Wednesday.

Mayor Michele Dale said the operation may create more smoke.

The wildfire is named after a pond in the area where the fire started.

Map shows location of the Buckabear Wildfire in Passaic County Map shows location of the Buckabear Wildfire in Passaic County (NJ Forest Fire Service) loading...

ALSO READ: Woman crashes through front of a Tesla dealership

Lingering smell of smoke

A small wildfire in Franklin in Gloucester County burned 6 acres along Coles Mill Road on Saturday, according to Forest Fire Service spokesman Larry Hajna. The smell of smoke will linger in the area until there is significant rainfall.

The smell was so strong it prompted air quality tests on Tuesday, which determined unhealthy levels near four homes, according to the Franklin Township Office of Emergency Management.

Unhealthy levels were not detected near Delsea High School and Middle School.

The need for rain

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said it has been almost two weeks since New Jersey has had appreciable rain, with no chance of a good soaking in the forecast.

"One of the most immediate and most significant impacts of dry weather and impending drought is an increased risk of wildfires. Underbrush and vegetation dry out very quickly when the ground is not saturated," Zarrow said. "And I fear without some solid rain or snow through the fall and snow, the fire danger is only going to get worse before it gets better."

The DEP says 1,043 wildfires this year have burned more than 42 square miles in the state. Nine fires were considered "major," meaning they burned at least 100 acres.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT Back to School Messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Accused NJ sex predator teachers, school staff this year and last A number of teachers, coaches and school staff around New Jersey have been arrested in 2024 and this year for a range of sexual offenses. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt