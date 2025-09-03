In latest NJ senior driver crash, woman plows through business
🚨A 74-year-old woman drove into the front of a Tesla dealership on Tuesday afternoon
🚨She admitted to accidentally accelerating her own Tesla
🚨Two other seniors have driven into structures in the past 10 days
LAWRENCE (Mercer) — A 74-year-old woman on Tuesday became the third New Jersey senior in 10 days to drive into a structure.
This time, fortunately, nobody lost their life like the 72-year-old man killed when a 69-year-old woman drove through the front windows of Planet Fitness in Elizabeth on Aug. 26.
Larisa Korwin, of Princeton, accidentally accelerated and drove through the front window of a Tesla dealership off Route 1 near the Mercer Mall just after 3 p.m., Police Chief Kevin Reading said.
Her 2025 Tesla Model 3 wound up completely inside the building after shattering the glass.
Korwin and two customers in the showroom suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to Reading. All were treated at the scene and released.
ALSO READ: Two die in Labor Day weekend crash in Shamong
Car into a house in Bridgewater
The Finderne Fire Department of Bridgewater reported that on Friday, a sedan went into the furnished basement of a house on Union Avenue. Bridgewater police Sgt. Kevin Florczak told Patch that a Mercury Marquis driven by Robert Muller, 75, of Bridgewater, crashed through the wall. The reason remains under investigation.
Florczak said the home had to be condemned by the township building inspector. Several people were inside the home but were not injured.
ALSO READ: Man drowns at unguarded Lavallette beach
Jeep into Planet Fitness
A 69-year-old woman drove her Jeep through the front of Planet Fitness in Elizabeth on August 26, injuring four people, including a 59-year-old who was on a treadmill at the time. A 72-year-old man was struck and killed by the crash.
Elizabeth police have said the woman will not be charged with a crime. The identities of those involved in the crash have not been disclosed.
