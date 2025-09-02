A man drowns at unguarded Lavallette beach amid rip current warnings
🚨The man was swimming on an unguarded Lavallette beach Tuesday morning
🚨There was a moderate risk of rip currents in effect
🚨The swimmer was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River
LAVALLETTE — A man drowned Tuesday while swimming at an unguarded Ocean County beach, officials said.
The Ocean County Sheriff's Office told New Jersey 101.5 the victim, a 39-year-old Totowa man, was swimming at a beach off New York Avenue. Jersey Shore Hurricane News reported the man was rescued by firefighters using a jet ski. He was brought to Community Medical Center in Toms River where he was pronounced dead, JSHN reported.
The man became caught in a rip current and was screaming for help, Lavallette police told NBC Philadelphia.
No daily lifeguard coverage at most beaches
Video of the beach shows the ocean very rough, with people yelling to get the attention of first responders.
There was a moderate risk of rip currents at Jersey Shore beaches on Tuesday, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. However, most Jersey Shore beach patrols, including Lavallette, ended daily lifeguard coverage on Monday. Some beaches will have lifeguards working during the weekend.
News 12 was first to report on the drowning.
