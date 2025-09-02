🚨Over 100 vehicles took over an industrial area in Secaucus

🚨Police Chief Dennis Miller says it was a 'spontaneous' event

🚨Many of the drivers and spectators face potential charges

SECAUCUS — Over 100 vehicles took over an intersection early Sunday morning, spinning wheels and damaging police vehicles in what police believe was a spontaneous event.

Police Chief Dennis Miller said the cars showed up around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Secaucus Road and County Avenue, an industrial area that includes a Motor Vehicle Commission office, a car dealership and a PSE&G office. There is a residential neighborhood about two blocks away.

Video posted by the department from the Instagram site @weareinthemovie shows vehicles doing donuts in what looks like choreographed performances in the street.

A large crowd lined the streets, cheering on the drivers as they recorded the event. Some had strobe lights, green laser and fireworks.

Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that there is a group that regularly holds car meets in large parking lots, but they only generate noise complaints about loud music and the engines.

"This was what was called the street takeover, which was on another level, in my opinion. This is where they physically took over an intersection, blocked it with their vehicles, and utilized it for their own personal gain," Miller said.

The chief said that while his department regularly monitors social media, this takeover seemed to be a spontaneous event. It's not clear if there is a connection between the parking lot meets and Sunday's incident, according to Miller.

Fireworks launched at police vehicles

When police arrived, about 50 people surrounded police vehicles and some climbed on top, causing damage, police said. Fireworks were also launched under police vehicles, offcicials said.

Police from several nearby towns were brought in to help break up the crowd.

Miller said no arrests have yet been made and no officers were injured.

Many of those present have already been identified through video posted on social media.

"It's lawlessness. They don't understand the danger they are putting themselves in, or the or the other participants of this. And everyone that was there physically is a participant in this, and we will be arresting some of those people," Miller said. "Doing donuts and burnouts at high rates of speed in a circular motion when you have a passenger in the vehicle hanging out the car door window, or in a convertible hanging outside there's potential for rejection and death."

Miller said he considers the incident an attack on his officers, which he will not tolerate. A task force has already been assembled from the department's traffic bureau, detective division, patrol division and intelligence section to identify more participants.

The chief is upset that the incident has turned political, with many questioning why no immediate arrests were made. He said his officers were outnumbered and said there were fights among spectators that officers had to handle.

Miller expects charges, including indictable charges and motor vehicle violations.

