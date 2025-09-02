💲The Powerball jackpot has not been won since May 31

💲Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in NJ for Monday's drawing

💲The jackpot will be the 9th largest ever for a U.S. lottery for Wednesday

Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in New Jersey for Monday’s Powerball drawing but there was no jackpot winner.

11 states sold tickets worth at least $1 million by matching the five white balls, according to the multi-state lottery. New Jersey was the only state to sell two million dollar tickets.

The New Jersey Lottery has not yet disclosed where the tickets were sold.

Monday’s winning numbers were white balls 8, 23, 25, 40, 53 and red Powerball 5. The Power Play multiplier was 3.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing rises to an estimated $1.30 billion $589.0 million cash) the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest jackpot in a U.S. lottery.

It will be the 41st drawing since the jackpot was last won on May 31 in California.

Powerball sign outside a store in Ewing Powerball sign outside a store in Ewing (Dan Alexnader, Townsquare Media) loading...

What to do if you win

The New Jersey Lottery advises the ticket holders to sign the back of their ticket, take a picture of the front and back, store the ticket in a safe place and contact the lottery.

Preet Food Mart in Lindenwold sold the last Powerball jackpot won in New Jersey for the June 10, 2024 drawing. The winner chose the cash option of $104.7 million and per state law remained anonymous. The $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in New Jersey on March 26, 2024.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ DOT Back to School Messages The New Jersey Department of Transportation has taken a humorous approach to back to school with a series of messages on its electronic highway signs. If you can safely take a picture please email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com or use the chat feature on our free app. Messages provided by the NJ DOT. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Ideal day trip from NJ before the summer ends Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark