As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

A few spots have late summer sunflower festivals, while also offering early pumpkin patches.

And a number of corn mazes have been cut out, ready for visitors.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting.

It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments.

660 Oak Grove Road Swedesboro, NJ

Phone: 856-628-7313

⏰ September: 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., October: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fall at Dalton Farms in 2025 includes the "Tri State Sunflower Festival" and "Pumpkin Fest," from Sept. 6 - Oct. 26. Start date is tentative based on when sunflowers bloom

Dalton Farms is a 99-acre family owned and run farm, with roots as deep as 1790.

Attractions include U-Pick Sunflowers, Pumpkin Patch, live music, corn maze, tractor rides, and more.

🎟 Tickets can be purchased online. Children ages 2 and under are free.

86 Rues Rd, Cream Ridge, NJ

Email: info@hollandridgefarms.com

Each fall, Holland Ridge Farm flower fields are transformed into a new landscape of a variety of sunflowers, plus gladiolus, dahlias and calla lilies.

Fall festival 2025 is expected to run from Sept. 12 through Oct. 13.

⏰ Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. – last entry 4:30 p.m. sharp.

No refunds, no exceptions. Rain or shine.

🎟 After ticketed admission, visitors can pay a dollar a stem to bring home pick-your-own bouquets and arrangements.

Stony Hill Farms (Morris County)

15 North Road, Chester, NJ

For 2025, a 10-acre corn maze is open post Labor Day, plus a mini maze, apple, vegetable, and pumpkin picking.

⏰ Maze open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily, last ticket sold at 5pm

Hayrides run Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., included with every ticket

🎟 Ticket sales online

133 Church Road, Medford, NJ

Phone: 609-654-8643

Name the season and there's something literally growing at Johnson’s Corner Farm.

Fall Harvest Hayrides start Sept 6, according to the farm website. Pick pumpkins, gourds, and apples and enjoy the Animal Farm and Discovery Barnyard.

⏰ Wagon rides to the fields and orchards run 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

🎟 Tickets can be purchased online, ​​$20 a person for fall harvest hayride and corn maze.

VonThun Farms (Middlesex and Warren Counties)

Von Thun's Country Farm Market South Brunswick (519 Ridge Rd, Monmouth Junction, NJ) Call ahead: 732-329-8656

VonThun Farm Washington (438 Route 57 West, Washington, NJ)

Call ahead: 732-986-6816

The Von Thun family has two scenic farms in Middlesex and Warren counties.

The corn maze at both locations is a Sesame Street theme for 2025 — opening for the season Sept. 13 through Nov. 2.

🎟 Online tickets for South Brunswick location, tickets for Washington location here.

106 Iron Ore Road, Manalapan, NJ

Phone: 732-977-3607

🎟 Fall festival weekend tickets are sold online, for more than 40 activities in September and October, $28 a person. The season starts Sept. 13.

Purchases made in pumpkin fields are cash only.

The 2025 fall season corn maze honors the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

At Happy Day Farm in Manalapan, Wednesday to Sunday hours are mainly 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Monday & Tuesday).

358 Allen Road, Hackettstown, NJ

Call ahead: 908-852-9122

Fall Harvest Weekends typically begin the last weekend in September and run through October and Columbus Day.

Fall activities include hayrides to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch, corn maze, visits with our ponies, hayrides, freshly-grilled foods, and more.

Each fall, Donaldson Farms creates a nine-acre maze design in support of a local charitable organization.

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ

Call ahead: 908-879-7189

The 2025 giant corn maze is open for the season. For younger guests, there's a smaller, kiddie-sized corn maze.

During the daytime, there are also farm animals and a cider mill at the farm, and separate Harvest Moon Hayrides.

Pre-purchase timed-admission tickets online for pick-your-own containers, of a range of sizes, for produce or apples — that includes the produce itself, plus access to mazes and hayride attractions.

🎟 Weekend admission starts at $24.99, for visitors two and older.

525 Rt. 9 South, Manalapan, NJ

Call ahead: 732-851-4400

Open Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 20 to Nov. 1, also Columbus Day (Monday Oct. 13)

⏰ Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Last Entry at 3:45 p.m.)

🎟️ All tickets sold at door – no online sales. $26 a person (2 and older), $20 for seniors (65+)

Pumpkin patch entry included with admission only – Pay by the pound for pumpkins you pick. Last entry to pumpkin patch: 4:30 p.m.

Over 30 attractions with paid admission, including hayride, corn maze, animal barnyard and pig races. Train ride, corn cannon and gold mining bags are also available for additional fees.

Argo’s Farm (Ocean County)

1250 Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ

Call ahead: 609-693-3513

The corn maze is just part of the fall fun at Argo’s - activities like Pumpkin Bounce Pad, Hayrides, Double Hay Slide, Gauntlet Obstacle Course, Bee Zip Line, Cow Train, Pony Rides, Pig Races & more.

Fall Festival season on select dates runs Sept. 13 - Oct. 26, Nov. 1-2.

⏰ September: Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

⏰ October: Thursdays, Fridays: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

🎟 Admission per person, bought online in an early flash sale is $13.95 — at the gate it’s $8 more. Kids under 2 are free.

178 Route 34, Holmdel

2nd location: 200 Route 34, Holmdel, NJ

Call ahead: 732-332-1533

Casola has a pumpkin patch, petting zoo and daytime hayrides.

⏰ Open daily from Sept. 13 through the end of October, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On weekends, there’s a free Wild West Show four times each Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The second location also has a corn maze (and sunflower maze, while in season).

Free admission, fees apply to add on activities and pumpkin purchases.

Wightman Farms (Morris County)

1111 Mt Kemble Ave, Morristown, NJ

Call ahead: 973-425-9819

⏰ Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

(Last ticket sold 4:30 p.m., last entry at 5 p.m.. Gates close at 5:30 p.m.)

Autumn harvest festival started with Labor Day Weekend — with hayrides, a giant corn maze, “mazeland” — with Hay Bale Maze, Rope Maze, Paver Maze, Rock Labyrinth, Hay Bale Pyramid — and apple picking orchard entry.

Admission is $25 per person (includes tax) for all activities. Children 3 years and under are free. Ticket booth is on-site, in the front parking lot.

609 Garton Road, Bridgeton, NJ

Call ahead: 609-429-0143

Hedge Field Farm opens for the fall on Sept. 27. There's a sunflower field, hayrides around the farm, pumpkin patch, concessions stand and more.

1555 Fresh Ponds Road, East Brunswick, NJ

Call ahead: 732-821-9494

Fall Harvest weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) start mid-September through October.

Hayride & eight-acre corn maze available. Pick-Your-Own pumpkins, mums, straw bales, corn stalks, gourds and other fall decorations, plus food vendors and pony rides on weekends.

Hayrides, corn maze, pony rides and petting zoo require a ticket purchase. Some Pick-Your-Own varieties may require a minimum purchase.

Weekends (Saturday and Sunday), $5 admission per person, $10 for hayride, farm tour and corn maze.

⏰ Open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Last hayride at 4:30 p.m.)

586 South Middlebush Road, Somerset, NJ

Call ahead: 732-496-0441

⏰ Open October weekends, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. — last entry/wagon ride to the field is 4:30 p.m. (Closed on Columbus Day.)

Paid cash admission for those two and older, and includes hayrides, access to pumpkin patch, corn maze, rubber duck races, spider web climb, photo ops, and more.

ATM on-site.

304 Pleasant Valley Rd, Mendham, NJ

Call ahead: 973-543-7789

This spot calls itself "Mendham's best kept secret."

Middle Valley Farms offers hay rides, a seven-acre corn maze, a “pick-your-own pumpkin” patch, plus birthday parties by booking and special events all fall season.

⏰ First fall weekend starts Sept. 27. Open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. (plus Columbus Day).

704 Lloyd Road, Aberdeen, NJ

Call ahead: 732-566-2474

October Fall Festival weekends run from noon until 4 p.m., with paid admission for petting zoo, hayride, face painting, games and live entertainment.

