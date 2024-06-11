Powerball jackpot won by ticket sold in New Jersey

💲The jackpot has only one winning ticket

New Jersey had its first Powerball jackpot winner of the year in Monday night's drawing.

One ticket won the jackpot with an estimated value of $223 million ($104 million cash). The winning numbers were 3-10-33-58-59 and Power Ball 9. The New Jersey Lottery has not disclosed where the winning ticket was sold.

The last Powerball winner sold in New Jersey was in 2021 when the jackpot was won for two Saturdays in a row. The $1.13 billion Mega Millions was won in New Jersey on March 26.

What to do if you win

While the jackpot is not a record setting amount, there are still precautions the person or persons who hold the winning ticket should take, according to Toms River financial planner Lou Scatigna, also known as The Financial Physician.

Scatigna says the first thing you should do is sign your winning ticket. He advises taking a picture of both sides and putting it in a safe place before taking it to lottery headquarters. Then assemble a trusted team of advisors about to plan your next steps.

"The key here is to surround yourself with a great accountant, a great financial planner and a great lawyer that have experience with things like this to make sure you're counseled properly and you don't do anything without vetting it through your personal committee," Scatigna said.

No one has to know

Winners in New Jersey also have the option to remain anonymous and completely out of the spotlight.

A bill signed in 2020 by Gov. Phil Murphy requires the state to keep the identity of prizes over $600 private, including documents that come under the state's Open Public Record Act.

Winners are still responsible for all state and federal taxes. The state will share the winner's identity with state agencies to check for unpaid obligations such as child support and taxes.

