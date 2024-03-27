Huge $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in NJ

💲One ticket for Tuesday's Mega Millions was drawn in New Jersey

💲New Jersey law allows winners to remain anonymous

💲Wednesday's Powerball drawing has another chance at a huge jackpot

The ticket that won the estimated $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing was sold in New Jersey, according to the game’s website.

The multi-state lottery game went 31 drawings dating back to December 8 without a jackpot winner. The winning numbers drawn were white balls 7, 11, 22, 29 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 4. It is the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

It is also the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot winner since 2018 when Richard Wahl of Vernon won a jackpot worth $533 million.

The New Jersey Lottery has not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold.

The jackpot has a cash value of $537.5 million. Mega Millions in a statement said the final jackpot amount will be determined once sales from all 47 participating states are finalized.

New Jersey Mega Millions jackpot winner Richard Wahl accepts his "prize" at a lottery press conference in 2018 New Jersey Mega Millions jackpot winner Richard Wahl accepts his "prize" at a lottery press conference in 2018 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

What to do now

If you are holding the winning ticket, financial planner Lou Scatigna, also known as The Financial Physician, says the first thing you should do is sign your winning ticket. He advises taking a picture of both sides and putting it in a safe place before taking it to lottery headquarters.

Then, shut up about your good fortune, Scatigna told New Jersey 101.5.

"A lot of times you'll see people on TV three days after they win. That's probably the biggest mistake you can make because you're not mentally prepared for the onslaught of press you're going to get as well as people who want to take advantage of your fortune," Scatigna said.

The spotlight will also bring unwanted calls from financial advisors, people looking for investors in their business, stock brokers and lawyers all looking for your money.

"The key here is to surround yourself with a great accountant, a great financial planner and a great lawyer that have experience with things like this to make sure you're counseled properly and you don't do anything without vetting it through your personal committee," Scatigna said.

Mega Millions ticket for 1/5/33 Mega Millions ticket for 1/5/33 (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media) loading...

No one has to know

Winners in New Jersey also have the option to remain anonymous and completely out of the spotlight.

A bill signed in 2020 by Gov. Phil Murphy requires the state to keep the identity of prizes over $600 private, including documents that come under the state's Open Public Record Act.

Winners are still responsible for all state and federal taxes. The state will share the winner's identity with state agencies to check for unpaid obligations such as child support and taxes.

There's another shot at a large jackpot with Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The game's fifth-largest jackpot of an estimated $865 million ($416.1 million cash) will be up for grabs.

