‘I’m sick’ — NJ Mega Millions win not easy to swallow for locals

⚫ Tuesday night's win is New Jersey's biggest so far

⚫ The numbers were specifically chosen by the winner

⚫ There were also several tickets sold in NJ worth thousands of dollars

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Valerie Hodges was inside ShopRite Liquor on Tuesday, the same day the shop sold what would end up being a billion-dollar winning ticket for that night's Mega Millions drawing.

On her way out of the store, she told her husband they should buy some tickets for the game. But they drove off instead.

"I am sick. I am nauseous right now," Hodges told New Jersey 101.5. "I'm telling you, I'm going to pass out any second."

The liquor store along Route 66 in Monmouth County was the only retailer in the nation to sell a Mega Millions jackpot winner for Tuesday, paving the way for a $1.13 billion win. Media, ShopRite executives, and locals flooded the supermarket when news about the winning location was made public.

"I can't believe that the ticket was sold a mile from my house," said Neptune Township resident Kat Glenn.

But this wasn't a luck-of-the-draw win. Whoever purchased the winning ticket chose the six numbers — it wasn't a "quick pick" created by a machine. According to lottery officials, the winning ticket included only one set of numbers, and the purchaser chose the annuity option for payment at the time of sale.

"I feel joy for the person that got it," said Ed Fallon, of Ocean Grove. "I feel sadness for the poor schmucks like me that donated 2 bucks."

Ed Fallon, of Ocean Grove, shows his losing Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday's drawing (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

Who won in New Jersey?

We may never learn who won — New Jersey law permits winners to remain anonymous.

In total, more than 190,000 Mega Millions tickets purchased in New Jersey for Tuesday's drawing hit for a prize, ranging from $2 to $20,000.

"If you didn't buy your ticket at Saker ShopRite in Neptune, you should still check your ticket," said James Carey, executive director of New Jersey Lottery.

$20,000 winners were sold at:

💲 Essex County: Krauszer’s Food Store, 357 Franklin Ave., Belleville

💲 Ocean County: Princeton Avenue Deli & Dairy, 300 Princeton Ave., Brick

$10,000 winners were sold at:

💲 Atlantic County: Collins Convenience Store, 209 East Collins Rd., Galloway

💲 Cumberland County: Carmel Discount Liquor, 600 West Sherman Ave., Millville

💲 Hudson County: New Hilltop Exxon, 3100 Kennedy Blvd., Union City

💲 Mercer County: Acme #2914, 4400 South Broad St., Yardville

💲 Middlesex County: Krauszer’s, 191 Old Bridge Turnpike, East Brunswick

💲 Monmouth County: R&R Convenience Store, 25-1 Broad St., Freehold

💲 Ocean County: ShopRite #604, 2 Route 37 West, Toms River

💲 Somerset County: Lucky Spot Convenience Store, 100 North Gaston Ave., Somerville

NJ Mega Millions history

Neptune Twp. Mayor Tassie York (right), and her niece TiYahna, who sold the winning ticket for Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing (Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ)

As of now, New Jersey is the only state to record a Mega Millions win in 2024.

"It is just incredible to know that this is the place," said Neptune Township Mayor Tassie York. "In my term, I get to celebrate winning a billion dollars."

It was York's niece, TiYahna Bambaata, who sold the winning ticket Tuesday evening at ShopRite Liquor.

"I was very happy that I was able to sell the ticket in my hometown," Bambaata said.

The latest win is New Jersey's 28th Mega Millions jackpot. It's the largest jackpot in New Jersey Lottery history.

A Mega Millions jackpot was hit 10 times in 2023. The last hit was shared by two tickets in California, on Dec. 8.

