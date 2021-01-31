North Jersey sees Powerball jackpot winner two weekends in a row

For the second Saturday in a row, the sole Powerball jackpot winning ticket was sold in North Jersey, state lottery officials announced.

A $33.2 million jackpot from the Saturday drawing goes to a ticket sold in Morris County, at a Quick Chek store located at 250 Ridgedale Ave. in the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township.

That retailer will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said.

Winning numbers for the Saturday drawing were: 01, 02, 07, 52 and 62, with a Red Power Ball number of 04 and a Multiplier number of 03.

Just a week earlier, a ticket sold in Passaic County for the Jan. 23 drawing won a $23.2 million jackpot, lottery officials previously announced.

That winning ticket was sold at a Quick Mart in Clifton.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the odds of winning $1 million in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.7 million, as listed on the state lottery website.

Powerball is played in NJ and 44 other states, as well as Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.