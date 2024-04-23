Crazy knife attack: NJ commuter stabbed 10 times at NYC bus terminal

🔪 Daniel Salvatore was reading outside the Port Authority Midtown Bus Terminal

🔪 He was stabbed 10 times in the arm and neck

🔪 A man from California was charged in connection with the stabbing

A Boonton father of three adult children who celebrates his 66th birthday on Tuesday is recovering after being stabbed 10 times at the Port Authority bus terminal Monday, according to a report by the New York Post.

A Port Authority spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5 that police saw a man stabbed at the Midtown Bus Terminal north subway mezzanine level around 5:40 a.m.

Michael McCloskey, 42, a resident of California was immediately arrested by police.

McCloskey was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and possession of a weapon.

SEE ALSO: Youth crime epidemic in NJ

Midtown Bus Terminal north subway mezzanine Midtown Bus Terminal north subway mezzanine (Port Authority of New York & New Jersey) loading...

Reading a book

Daniel Salvatore told the New York Post he was reading a book when McCloskey walked up and began repeatedly stabbing him. He said went into a Dunkin' for help and customers gave him napkins to try and stop the bleeding. Salvatore told the Post he was also in a great deal of pain.

The carpenter who was on his way to a job told the Post he needed 46 stitches to close up 10 wounds to his neck and arm. The doctors told him that if the cuts had been a little lower he would likely have bled out.

“The Lord was with me," Salvatore told the Post. "I know he was right there with me."

A Port Authority spokesperson said that law enforcement has increased its presence at the terminal.

"Safeguarding the public and our employees is the absolute highest priority for our agency. While incidents like the one that occurred Monday at the Midtown Bus Terminal are rare, we have increased both our police and civilian security staffing at the facility. We will also continue to work closely with our local and state law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of the traveling public.”

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on Buzzfeed recently conducted a survey that asked folks what they're cutting back on in an effort to try and save money. Although not everything on that survey relates to New Jerseyans, the ones that mainly do are listed below. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ DOT's 2024 collection of humorous safety messages The NJ DOT continued to use a series of humorous seasonal safety messages on its' over 200 electronic signs around New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander