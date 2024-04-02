NJ student, weeks from graduation, dies at Pennsylvania college

🔵Christian Samay died on the campus of Bucknell University Saturday

🔵The county coroner said he was found dead at a fraternity house

🔵The political science major was due to graduate in a few weeks

A Bucknell University senior weeks away from graduation died on campus Saturday.

Christian Samay, a student from New Jersey, died on the central Pennsylvania campus but school officials did not disclose the circumstances of his death except to say it was not suspicious.

Samay's death was unrelated to the false report of an active shooting and lockdown on campus Friday night, university President John Bravman said.

"This is an unspeakable loss for the Bucknell community, and our hearts go out Christian’s family and friends," Bravman wrote.

Classes were canceled at Bucknell on Monday. A vigil is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the school's Rooke Chapel.

Union County, Pennsylvania Coroner Dominick T. Adamo told PennLive.com that Samay was pronounced dead at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity around 1:50 p.m. Saturday. Adamo on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Bucknell spokesman Mike Ferlazzo would not comment on the connection between Samay's death and the call to the fraternity.

Christian Samay (Christian Samay via Linkedin)

Fraternity on probation

According to the school's Timothy J. Piazza Antihazing Law Report, the fraternity is on probation until May 11 for "engaging in conduct that threatens the health or well-being of another." The violation occurred in November.

The report is named after Lebanon Township, New Jersey resident Timothy Piazza who died at Penn State University while participating in a series of drinking stations the night of Feb. 2, 2017, as well as a basement event involving rapid consumption of alcohol.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Samay was a political science major and a member of the fraternity.

