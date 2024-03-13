These must-visit shops in NJ specialize in gourmet chocolates
🍫 NJ has lots of chocolatiers
🍫 Most shops are family-run
🍫 Many have been around for decades
Move over, Wonka — New Jersey has lots of places to satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade, chocolatey goodness.
Out of more than two dozen, a good number have been in business for decades, owned and run by the same family through generations.
Old Monmouth Chocolate Factory recently shared a video to Facebook at how they make their gigantic, three-foot chocolate bunnies.
For those looking to go big on chocolate in New Jersey, 3-foot bunnies are a popular size — Brooks Collins Chocolates in Tabernacle also shared a video to TikTok:
@bcchocolatesnj How BC Chocolates made this hollow 3 foot bunny #fyp #foryou #chocolate #satisfyingvideos ♬ Lazy Sunday - Official Sound Studio
Meanwhile, Bromilow’s Chocolate has shared a look on Facebook on how it pours its own, delectable bunnies, in time for the spring and Easter season:
Another NJ family-run chocolate business — Robinson's in Skillman, which has also taken to sharing candy-making clips to TikTok:
@robinsonschocolatesnj Irish jig your way over to Robinson’s to grab your pops (and many more St Pats treats). We will be open this Sunday 11-4! #stpatricksday #fourleafclover #chocolate #njeats #newjersey ♬ Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!(Edit) - Scotty & Wilcox
New Jersey foodies also have options for a full meal that is also buzz-worthy.
