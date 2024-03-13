These must-visit shops in NJ specialize in gourmet chocolates

🍫 NJ has lots of chocolatiers

🍫 Most shops are family-run

🍫 Many have been around for decades

Move over, Wonka — New Jersey has lots of places to satisfy your sweet tooth with homemade, chocolatey goodness.

Out of more than two dozen, a good number have been in business for decades, owned and run by the same family through generations.

Old Monmouth Chocolate Factory recently shared a video to Facebook at how they make their gigantic, three-foot chocolate bunnies.

For those looking to go big on chocolate in New Jersey, 3-foot bunnies are a popular size — Brooks Collins Chocolates in Tabernacle also shared a video to TikTok:

Meanwhile, Bromilow’s Chocolate has shared a look on Facebook on how it pours its own, delectable bunnies, in time for the spring and Easter season:

Another NJ family-run chocolate business — Robinson's in Skillman, which has also taken to sharing candy-making clips to TikTok:

Must-visit NJ shops with homemade chocolate There are lots of options in New Jersey for delicious, homemade chocolate treats for any season, holiday or occasion. Many have been around for decades.

