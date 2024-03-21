After helping so many, VFW in NJ needs help after major flood

On Thursday night, I'll be in Butler, Morris County, helping the local VFW raise funds. The event will take place at the Bloomingdale Fireman's Hall on the Hamburg Turnpike.

A few months ago the Butler VFW experienced a flood that took out a significant part of the lower level.

Post Commander Wayne Stine and Kinnelon Councilman Sea Mabey alerted me to the issue and we are helping as much as we can raise money for the repairs.

They need to restore the center which is a focal point for so many veterans in the area and we're hoping our listeners can help.

Here's an excerpt from the fundraising page:

"The VFW 8096 building located at 69 Carey Avenue in Butler, NJ suffered major water damage from the most recent storm where more than 4 inches of rain hit the Northeast area. The interior rooms in the basement and bar area had extensive damage to the walls and floor. The Butler Fire Department assisted with pumping the water out of the affected areas."

The members, helped by Sean Mabey, Bulter Mayor Ryan Martinez, and post Commander Wayne Stine are asking for your help.

