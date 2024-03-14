NJ school band director, arrested before, faces new sex assault charges

🔺 Former NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

A 55-year-old married teacher from Rockaway, already accused of molesting a student, has now been charged with sexually assaulting a different teen victim.

Kurt Zimmermann was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Those charges were in connection with sexual conduct with a juvenile student — between the ages of 16 and 18 — while Zimmerman was a teacher at Morris Hills Regional District in Rockaway, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

Zimmerman served as an activity advisor at the time of the alleged incidents more than 20 years ago, according to a letter to the community from the current Morris Hills Regional Schools Superintendent.

A LinkedIn profile for Zimmerman says he was a band director for Rockaway Township Public Schools from 1991 to 2010.

Previous arrest for NJ band director

Last month, Zimmermann was accused of engaging in repeated sexual conduct with a juvenile student, who was between 13 and 17, in 2013 at Westwood Regional Middle School in Westwood and at Westwood Regional High School in Washington Township.

Zimmermann had most recently worked for the Westwood Regional School District as the director of bands but resigned as initial charges were filed, school officials confirmed.

His resignation was also reported to the State Board of Examiners, according to Westwood Regional Schools Superintendent Jill Mortimer.

Musella thanked Rockaway police and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office for helping to coordinate the latest arrest.

