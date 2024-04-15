Oldest ‘perv’ in New Jersey? Police arrest 91-year-old man

🔴 91-year-old man accused of lewd acts

🔴 Super senior arrested after children talk to police

A 91-year-old man has been accused of flashing his genitals to children.

John Urso, of Saddle Brook, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of fourth-degree lewdness.

Saddle Brook, NJ (Google Maps, Canva) (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

Urso allegedly pulled up his shorts to expose his penis while in an undisclosed place, according to a criminal complaint.

Saddle Brook police had contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit in launching the investigation based on witness accounts.

Police also seized one cell phone and two tablet devices while arresting the senior.

John Urso of Saddle Brook (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) John Urso of Saddle Brook (Bergen County Sheriff's Office) loading...

On Friday, Urso was being held at the Bergen County Jail ahead of an initial court appearance in Hackensack.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Best counties to retire to in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in New Jersey using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ towns with the biggest increases in wealth Top 20 municipalities in New Jersey where the median household income has grown the most in a decade. The data is based on U.S. Census' American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates for the years 2012 and 2022. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5