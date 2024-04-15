Oldest ‘perv’ in New Jersey? Police arrest 91-year-old man
🔴 91-year-old man accused of lewd acts
🔴 Super senior arrested after children talk to police
A 91-year-old man has been accused of flashing his genitals to children.
John Urso, of Saddle Brook, was arrested on Thursday and charged with three counts of fourth-degree lewdness.
Urso allegedly pulled up his shorts to expose his penis while in an undisclosed place, according to a criminal complaint.
Saddle Brook police had contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit in launching the investigation based on witness accounts.
Police also seized one cell phone and two tablet devices while arresting the senior.
On Friday, Urso was being held at the Bergen County Jail ahead of an initial court appearance in Hackensack.
