This popular chain restaurant is expanding in NJ… with a catch

It's the place you love to watch your favorite sporting events at. The place you love to go out with friends and drink some beers while eating delicious wings.

And they seem to be popping up all over New Jersey in the last decade.

That place? If you didn't figure it out already... it's Buffalo Wild Wings. And they are expanding in New Jersey.

The chain was started in 1982 and has now expanded to having 24 locations throughout New Jersey.

According to boozyburbs.com, a new location is coming sometime this month in Saddle Brook.

The catch? It will be a Buffalo Wild Wings GO, where you can order takeout or delivery, and also dine-in if you want.

The Buffalo Wild Wings GO concept was started back in 2020. According to the article this concept was made "to streamline guests’ orders whether they decide to dine-in or takeout."

Famous for their wings, they also offer a wide variety of pub food as well including burgers, chicken tenders, sandwiches/wraps, tacos and a lot more. Click here to check out their full menu.

Perhaps what they are most notable for is the ridiculous amount of sauces they have to put on their wings. In total, they have 26 different sauces for you to try on their wings. You can find the full list of those here.

The new location coming to Saddle Brook does not have an official opening date, but keep your eye out for updates because it is supposed to come this month. And like the rest of their locations, I have no doubt it will be packed.

