NJ tree worker dies after making contact with live wire

🌳The worker was in a bucket truck working for a homeowner

🌳First responders worked with tree crew workers to bring the worker down

MONTVILLE — A tree worker who came in contact with a power line was electrocuted Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Andrew Caggiano said the man was part of a crew hired by a homeowner to do work at their home on Taylorville Road.

Responding officers, first responders and the tree crew removed the man from the tree.

JCP&L was notified and temporarily cut power to the line.

The man was brought to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Caggiano said.

The chief did not disclose the identity of the worker pending notification of his family.

