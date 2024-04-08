Two Bergen County adults have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a minor, according to the county prosecutor's office.

According to authorities, 67-year-old Eliezer Kopelowitz, of Englewood, and Wayne Bambling, 59, of River Edge, sexually assaulted a juvenile between the ages of 13 and 17 in New Milford.

Both were arrested on April 5, the same day New Milford police contacted the prosecutor's office regarding the allegation.

According to authorities, Kopelowitz was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and GHB, a nervous system depressant.

Kopelowitz has been charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of GHB, criminal sexual contact, and the disorderly persons offense of drug paraphernalia possession.

Bambling has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal sexual contact.

Both have been sent to Bergen County Jail ahead of an initial court proceeding in Hackensack.

