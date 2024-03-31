Delicious Italian restaurant in Central New Jersey

I love finding new food spots in New Jersey that I've never been to or heard of before. It always feels like the second I walk I can tell I'm going to have a great experience.

Partly because no matter where you go in New Jersey you're bound to find good food, but we also do Italian food better than every other state.

So when I came across Gennaro's in Hamilton I knew i was running into a good meal.

One look at their menu will make you want to go here.

Lets tackle appetizers first. You can't go wrong starting with the sweet and spicy calamari. It has a thai chili glaze, sriracha and bacon to go with it. It's some of the best I've ever had. They also have regular fried calamari as well, but I loved the way they spiced this one up.

As another appetizer they have steamed mussels or clams that can be served in a white wine or marinara sauce. You can't go wrong with this.

Now for my entree I got the penne toscano. It's served with sweet Italian sausage, cannellini beans, broccoli rabe and roasted garlic. It comes in a white sauce with olive oil.

It's such a simply pasta dish but they did it to perfection. It was some of the best pasta I've had.

They are located at 4613 Nottingham Way in Hamilton, New Jersey.

And if their regular entrees aren't enough for you, they also serve tomato pies as well. It's tough to go wrong here.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

