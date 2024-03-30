You should be embarrassed if you’re this NJ youth sports parent (Opinion)

Kids deal with enough stress as it is. Do you know where they don't need the added stress? Parents at their sports games.

And I mean this in a couple of different ways. First and foremost they don't need the extra pressure about their performance on the field during the car ride home. If you have constructive criticism to give them, it can wait until the next day. Or a few days down the line.

Giving your child an earful after the game only makes them lose their love for the sport. Not everyone can grow up to become Tiger Woods (and spoiler alert, Tiger has fought tons of internal demons from his childhood).

Now to be fair, most parents aren't like Earl Woods (Tiger's father) either. But we have heard a TON about parents at youth sporting events causing scenes in the last few years. We even had a New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall about it on our airwaves.

If you'll remember, last year Deptford Little League came up with a plan to have obnoxious parents umpire games.

Referees have come out and said they don't feel safe during some games. It all leads me to this. And I think it's important everyone understands this.

The game, match, or meet is about THE KIDS. As a parent, the most selfish thing you can do is berate officials, umpires, coaches, etc because you don't agree with a call.

Your kids will feel embarrassed, and you're ruining an event that's supposed to be about them. Let them compete and play to have fun. Don't live vicariously through them at the game. It's not about you.

