Howell, NJ ex-police chief pleads guilty to sex affair cover-up

🚨 Former police chief pleads guilty to obstruction

🚨 Confesses to lying about affair with subordinate

🚨 He "made a mistake," defense attorney says

HOWELL — A former police chief has admitted to lying to investigators in an attempt to conceal an affair with a township employee.

Now-retired Howell police Chief Andrew Kudrick, 50, of Farmingdale pleaded guilty in Superior Court for Monmouth County on Monday to fourth-degree obstruction, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Authorities said that an incident at a work-related event sparked a formal investigation by Howell Township into its police department for the possibility of a hostile work environment and sexual harassment.

Kudrick admitted in court that during an official interview, he lied about having an affair with a subordinate.

Andrew Kudrick (Howell police via Facebook) Andrew Kudrick (Howell police via Facebook) loading...

Then, in late March 2022, he threatened to launch an internal affairs investigation against a member of the department who knew about the illicit relationship to stop them from cooperating with the township. Kudrick resigned that spring.

Kudrick has agreed to a lifetime ban on public employment and probation under the plea agreement. The duration of the probation will be decided at his July 19 sentencing.

Former chief "made a mistake"

Pleading guilty to obstruction means that an indictment with more serious charges has been dismissed entirely, defense attorney Robert Honecker said in a statement.

"Chief Kudrick served Howell Township with distinction for almost 30 years. He made a mistake by testifying falsely about a prohibited relationship with a township employee," said Honecker.

Last year, authorities announced charges against Kudrick including official misconduct, tampering with public records, and retaliation against witnesses. Those charges were dropped.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Gangs and Mobsters New Jersey has a reputation for its famous and infamous gangs and mobsters. Some are still striking fear into communities throughout the state. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman