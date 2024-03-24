There is a new Chick-fil-A location in Jersey

Chick-fil-A seems to pop up everywhere in New Jersey so matter where you are. It feels like you're never too far from one of their restaurants.

There are five locations within a 20-minute drive from my hometown. They're everywhere.

And in the case of their location in the Hamilton Marketplace, they have switched locations. They moved from their old building and now are directly across the street from where the old Ruby Tuesday used to be.

Here's why this move is a good thing. The drive-thru lines at Chick-fil-A can be outrageous. I'm sure you've seen them at your local one. Sometimes they span around the building and sometimes they go completely out of the parking lot.

Their Hamilton location used to have this problem where the line would spill out onto the main road. It would cause traffic where there ordinarily shouldn't be.

The new location, even though only across the street, gets rid of that. The lines can still be long, but you won't have to worry about that bleeding over into the main road.

It won't cause annoying traffic when you're getting off of Route 130.

So although it may look odd to see the restaurant make a move this short, it comes with a lot of forethought. You can actually pull into the parking lot now without having to wait for the drive-thru line to shorten.

And, you can't miss it if you drive to the old location not realizing they moved. They're just right across the street.

