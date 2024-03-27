NJ 101.5. town hall special: Benefits, dangers, crazy parents in youth sports

Participating in youth sports can benefit our kids in so many ways,” Scott says, “Unfortunately the actions of just a few parents can spoil the experience for everyone.

Tune in at 7 p.m. Thursday for a New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall special on youth sports: "Don't Be a Bad Sport."

We will have a discussion and look at the benefits and dangers of participating in youth sports, as well the impact of parents’ bad behavior.

Guests for the program will include:

Colleen Maguire, executive director of New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association

Robert Everett, retired President of Berkeley Little League

Mike Gross, a clinical and sport psychologist and head of sport psychology at Princeton University

Dr. Jason Krystofiak, chief of sports medicine at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live and YouTube. You can also listen live on our free app.

Get our free mobile app