Do you feel safe? NJ 101.5 Town Hall on crime

Quality of life across New Jersey is being impacted by a rise in many types of crime.

Join us on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall special: “Rising Crime in New Jersey.”

This discussion will look into the reasons for the rise in various types of crime. From car theft to cybercrime, New Jersey residents are increasingly falling victim.

We have assembled a panel of state, federal, and local law enforcement experts, analysts, and victim’s right groups to figure out what can be done.

Our discussion will not only look at the reasons for rising crime but also at what can be done about it and how residents can protect themselves.

The program’s on-air panel will feature Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden; Michael Freeman, Vice President of the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association; Thomas Dellane, Police Chief of the Stafford Township Police Department; Marlboro Mayor Jonathan Hornik, as well as experts from victims’ rights groups and experts in criminology.

Online, the program will be streamed live here and at Facebook.com/nj1015.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.