Town hall special: Protecting NJ kids from online predators

With kids spending considerable time on the internet every day, parents need to understand how to identify where predators are lurking and how to safeguard their children.

On Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presents a special Town Hall broadcast, “Targeted: Protecting New Jersey Children from Online Predators,” confronting the crisis of online child predators, and how children and parents are affected.

In what is an alarming statistic, the FBI estimates that 500,000 predators are online daily, with kids between the ages of 12 and 15 most at risk. These predators are lurking on social media sites, online gaming platforms, chatrooms, and anywhere else popular with kids.

We will bring listeners the most up-to-date information about the ever-changing ways predatory behavior manifests itself on the internet and connected devices.

The program’s on-air guest panel includes John Pizzuro, CEO of Raven and former commander of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; Alicia Kozak, internet safety expert and founder of The Alicia Project; Stephanie Lyon, licensed clinical psychologist and assistant professor of clinical psychology at Rutgers University; and Gina Cavallo, a consultant and vice president for the Board of Trustees for the New Jersey Coalition Against Human Trafficking.

Online, the program will be streamed live and available for embedding at facebook.com/nj1015/live. The broadcast may also be accessed via nj1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel, or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.