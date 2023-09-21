Tonight: New Jersey 101.5 town hall on transgender school policies

Tune into New Jersey 101.5 on air and online 7 p.m. Thursday for a special town hall — “School Fight: Trans Kids, Parents and Policy” — on gender identification policies in New Jersey’s schools.

This Town Hall style discussion will help New Jersey residents understand the complicated and often controversial, rules regarding how schools must deal with trans students. The rules have triggered multiple lawsuits by the state against school districts that refuse to comply.

Join us as we lead a discussion aimed at separating fact from fiction regarding these rules, particularly the ban against parental notification if a student changes gender identity in school.

There has been a tremendous amount of misinformation and fear mongering regarding gender identity issues in our schools.

This program will help New Jersey residents understand what the state’s guidance says, but also explore the real-world implications for parents, districts and trans students.

The program’s on-air panel will feature:

Middletown Board of Education President Frank Capone

Middletown Township Board of Education Attorney Bruce Padula

Garden State Equality Deputy Director Brielle Winslow-Majette

New Jersey state Sen. Declan O’Scanlon, R-Monmouth

And a parent of a transgender student.

Listeners will also be able to call in and ask specific questions.

Online, the program will be streamed live and available for embedding at facebook.com/nj1015/live. The broadcast may also be accessed via nj1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel, or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.