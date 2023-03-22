NJ 101.5 Town Hall: Protecting your kids

New Jersey has some of the toughest anti-bullying laws in the nation. Yet many parents are unaware of how these laws work and what actions they can take to protect their kids.

Join New Jersey 101.5 at 7 p.m. on Thursday for a Town Hall style discussion that will examine New Jersey’s bullying crisis in the wake of the suicide death of a 14-year-old girl who was bullied in school.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott will lead a discussion that not only looks at why bullying is so pervasive but to empower parents to be strong advocates for their children’s safety.

The program’s on-air panel will feature:

Dr. Stuart Green, director of NJ Coalition for Bullying Awareness and Prevention

Nelyda Perez, assistant superintendent of the Matawan-Aberdeen School District

Chris Gramiccioni, former Monmouth County prosecutor and juvenile justice attorney

Listeners will also hear stories from actual bullying victims and parents about how they dealt with their tormentors.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live.

