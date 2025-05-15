Tonight at 7, join New Jersey 101.5's town hall as we discuss the growing concern over summer electricity rate hikes and utility costs in general.

As the June 1 increases loom, state leaders and advocates will discuss the impact on consumers and what can be done.

With public outrage mounting over stalled grid upgrades and steep bills, a panel of experts and top officials will explore the reason behind the hikes and the possible solutions that can be implemented to prevent such steep hikes in the future.

The program will air live and will be streamed here and on our YouTube channel and Facebook page.