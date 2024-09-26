Tonight at 7: New Jersey’s greatest educational challenges

One of the biggest controversies this school year is the use of cell phones in class. It's an example of how teachers are struggling to keep kids focused on learning in a post-pandemic world.

Tonight at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presents "Crisis in the Classroom – New Jersey’s Greatest Educational Challenges" — a town hall discussion examining some of the biggest challenges school districts, teachers, parents and students face.

The town hall panel will look at how schools are funded, the shortage of teachers and student distractions like cell phones in class.

Guests for the program will include state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth; Scott Rocco, superintendent of Hamilton public schools in Mercer County; Eileen Burke Heddy, director of the Office of Support for Teacher Education at The College of New Jersey; Mary E. Coogan, president & CEO of Advocates for Children of New Jersey; Jackson schools Superintendent Nicole Pormilli; and Middletown Board of Education member Kate Farley.

