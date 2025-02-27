NJ 101.5 town hall: Confronting the threat of terrorism

Law enforcement is increasingly concerned about both foreign and domestic threats. But the rate at which extremists are targeting our children is particularly alarming.

Tonight at 7, New Jersey 101.5 presents a special town hall broadcast, "Today's Terrorism Threats."

This discussion will explore the domestic and foreign terrorist threats facing New Jersey.

Experts will educate New Jersey residents on identifying threats and what to do when in jeopardy. The program also exposes the growing threat posed to children who are increasingly being groomed and recruited by extremists online.

Our discussion is aimed at helping New Jerseyans understand the best ways to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The program’s on-air guest panel:

Carl Priddy, acting assistant special agent in charge of counterterrorism for the Newark FBI office

Laurie R. Doran, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness

Adam McMahon, assistant professor of political science at Rider University

John Pizzuro, CEO of Raven and former commander of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.