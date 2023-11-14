NJ on alert: What to watch out for before terror strikes — 7 p.m. Wednesday

The war between Israel and Hamas has created heightened tensions in New Jersey. But even before the war began, New Jersey was dealing with multiple threats from foreign actors and extremist groups operating in the Garden State.

New Jersey 101.5 presents a town hall style discussion 7 p.m. Wednesday to explore the domestic and foreign terrorist threats facing New Jersey.

Experts will educate New Jersey residents about how to identify threats and what to do when one’s personal safety is in jeopardy.

The program’s on-air panel will feature Charlie Ambio, division director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness; Nelson Delgado, assistant special agent-in-charge of counterterrorism for the Newark FBI office; Stafford Township Police Chief Thomas Dellane; and security representatives from various New Jersey state agencies and authorities.

Online, the program will be streamed live at facebook.com/nj1015/live and youtube.com/NewJersey1015.