New Jersey 101.5 town hall: Understanding our state’s gun laws

We get many questions about gun owners and gun laws.

On Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m., Townsquare Media’s New Jersey 101.5 presents: "On Target – Understanding New Jersey’s Gun Laws."

This Town Hall style discussion will examine New Jersey’s changing and often confusing gun laws. This program will not debate the merits of the law, but rather how the law applies in New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott will lead a discussion that will explain how the law applies to gun ownership in New Jersey as well as the responsibility of gun owners.

The program’s on-air panel will feature South Brunswick Police Chief Ray Hayducka; attorney and former Morris County Prosecutor Robert Bianchi; and former military firearms instructor Dan Graber. All of our expert panelists are well versed in New Jersey gun laws and responsible firearms ownership.

Discussion topics will include how to legally purchase a firearm to proper training and storage of a weapon.

Listeners will also be able to call in and ask specific questions about New Jersey’s gun laws.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live.