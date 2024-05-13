2024 list: The best spots in NJ for young professionals

Young workers aren't all about work; there's plenty of play involved.

A 2024 list from the review site Niche takes that fact into account when determining the best places in New Jersey for young professionals.

Grading for each community includes key factors such as job opportunities, affordability, crime and safety, walkability, and access to bars and restaurants.

Jersey City takes up a few spots on the 2024 list. Not all of the top 10 spots are in the New York or Philadelphia market.

Gazebo in Bradley Beach Gazebo in Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) loading...

No. 10 Bradley Beach (Monmouth County)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No. 9 Harrison (Hudson County)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

No. 8 The Heights (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)

Secaucus (Google Street View) Secaucus (Google Street View) loading...

No. 7 Secaucus (Hudson County)

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

No. 6 Highland Park (Middlesex County)

Journal Square (Google Street View) Journal Square (Google Street View) loading...

SEE ALSO: NJ towns where children have shocking levels of lead poisoning

No. 5 Journal Square (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)

Historic Downtown (Google Street View) Historic Downtown (Google Street View) loading...

No. 4 Historic Downtown (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)

Edgewater (Google Street View) Edgewater (Google Street View) loading...

No. 3 Edgewater (Bergen County)

Waterfront (Google Street View) Waterfront (Google Street View) loading...

No. 2 Waterfront (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)

Hoboken (Google Street View) Hoboken (Google Street View) loading...

No. 1 Hoboken (Hudson County)

