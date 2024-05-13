2024 list: The best spots in NJ for young professionals
Young workers aren't all about work; there's plenty of play involved.
A 2024 list from the review site Niche takes that fact into account when determining the best places in New Jersey for young professionals.
Grading for each community includes key factors such as job opportunities, affordability, crime and safety, walkability, and access to bars and restaurants.
Jersey City takes up a few spots on the 2024 list. Not all of the top 10 spots are in the New York or Philadelphia market.
Best places in NJ for young professionals (Niche)
No. 10 Bradley Beach (Monmouth County)
No. 9 Harrison (Hudson County)
No. 8 The Heights (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)
No. 7 Secaucus (Hudson County)
No. 6 Highland Park (Middlesex County)
No. 5 Journal Square (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)
No. 4 Historic Downtown (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)
No. 3 Edgewater (Bergen County)
No. 2 Waterfront (Neighborhood in Jersey City, Hudson County)
No. 1 Hoboken (Hudson County)
