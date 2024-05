NJ towns where children have shocking levels of lead poisoning

New Jersey says all children should be screened for lead at ages 1 and 2. If they're not, they should receive at least one blood lead test before their 6th birthday.

According to a yearly report from the New Jersey Department of Health, 96% of children who were born in New Jersey and turned 6 years old during the state's 2022 fiscal year had at least one blood test for lead during their lifetime.

But the testing rate takes a significant fall when all children under the age of 7 are considered.

DOH says lead is the most common environmental toxin for children. It can be found in drinking water, contaminated soil, paint in older homes, and even in the air.

Insurance companies in the Garden State are required to cover blood lead testing for minors.



Children with lead poisoning in N.J. municipalities

This list ranks large New Jersey municipalities based on the percentage of children who had elevated levels of lead in their blood. Not every child under the age of 6 is screened for lead. The data comes from the 2022 annual report from the New Jersey Department of Health Office of Local Public Health Childhood Lead Program.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

3,677 children under age 6

% of children screened: 26.8%

Elevated lead blood levels: 3.20%

EGG HARBOR

3,341 children under age 6

% of children screened: 17.8%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.70%

GALLOWAY

2,240 children under age 6

% of children screened: 18.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.20%

Bergen County

FORT LEE

2,171 children under age 6

% of children screened: 19.%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.20%

HACKENSACK

3,223 children under age 6

% of children screened: 31.6%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.20%

TEANECK

3,142 children under age 6

% of children screened: 16.5%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.80%

Burlington County

EVESHAM

3,117 children under age 6

% of children screened: 13.6%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.20%

MOUNT LAUREL

2,705 children under age 6

% of children screened: 20.%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.40%

Camden County

CAMDEN

8,525 children under age 6

% of children screened: 12.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 3.30%

CHERRY HILL

4,588 children under age 6

% of children screened: 14.8%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.30%

GLOUCESTER

4,647 children under age 6

% of children screened: 11.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.80%

WINSLOW

3,336 children under age 6

% of children screened: 13.2%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.20%

Cumberland County

VINELAND

5,058 children under age 6

% of children screened: 18.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.50%

Essex County

BELLEVILLE

2,601 children under age 6

% of children screened: 31.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.80%

BLOOMFIELD

3,575 children under age 6

% of children screened: 29.5%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.70%

EAST ORANGE

5,534 children under age 6

% of children screened: 37.%

Elevated lead blood levels: 4.70%

IRVINGTON

4,993 children under age 6

% of children screened: 48.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 5.40%

MONTCLAIR

2,701 children under age 6

% of children screened: 19.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.20%

NEWARK

24,831 children under age 6

% of children screened: 45.8%

Elevated lead blood levels: 3.20%

WEST ORANGE

3,635 children under age 6

% of children screened: 23.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.80%

Gloucester County

MONROE

2,794 children under age 6

% of children screened: 12.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.0%

WASHINGTON

2,968 children under age 6

% of children screened: 10.2%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.0%

Hudson County

BAYONNE

4,576 children under age 6

% of children screened: 32.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.40%

HOBOKEN

3,779 children under age 6

% of children screened: 13.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.60%

JERSEY CITY

20,393 children under age 6

% of children screened: 27.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.40%

KEARNY

2,681 children under age 6

% of children screened: 29.8%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.90%

NORTH BERGEN

4,473 children under age 6

% of children screened: 29.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.20%

UNION CITY

5,742 children under age 6

% of children screened: 28.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.60%

WEST NEW YORK

4,258 children under age 6

% of children screened: 37.5%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.40%

Mercer County

EWING

1,797 children under age 6

% of children screened: 27.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.60%

HAMILTON

5,480 children under age 6

% of children screened: 23.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.60%

TRENTON

7,998 children under age 6

% of children screened: 35.%

Elevated lead blood levels: 6.10%

Middlesex County

EAST BRUNSWICK

2,725 children under age 6

% of children screened: 25.1%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.20%

EDISON

7,774 children under age 6

% of children screened: 24.1%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.50%

MONROE

2,082 children under age 6

% of children screened: 24.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.40%

NEW BRUNSWICK

4,753 children under age 6

% of children screened: 24.8%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.50%

NORTH BRUNSWICK

3,502 children under age 6

% of children screened: 22.5%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.80%

OLD BRIDGE

4,548 children under age 6

% of children screened: 17.%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.40%

PERTH AMBOY

4,756 children under age 6

% of children screened: 39.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.40%

PISCATAWAY

3,903 children under age 6

% of children screened: 22.7%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.40%

SAYREVILLE

3,338 children under age 6

% of children screened: 20.6%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.40%

SOUTH BRUNSWICK

3,130 children under age 6

% of children screened: 17.7%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.10%

WOODBRIDGE

7,326 children under age 6

% of children screened: 24.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.70%

Monmouth County

FREEHOLD

2,156 children under age 6

% of children screened: 14.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.30%

HOWELL

3,591 children under age 6

% of children screened: 14.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.40%

MANALAPAN

2,541 children under age 6

% of children screened: 12.6%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.0%

MARLBORO

2,606 children under age 6

% of children screened: 13.7%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.80%

MIDDLETOWN

4,615 children under age 6

% of children screened: 15.%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.70%

Morris County

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS

3,671 children under age 6

% of children screened: 14.%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.90%

Ocean County

BERKELEY

1,565 children under age 6

% of children screened: 19.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.30%

BRICK

4,558 children under age 6

% of children screened: 13.8%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.50%

JACKSON

3,649 children under age 6

% of children screened: 31.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.40%

LAKEWOOD

18,872 children under age 6

% of children screened: 33.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.60%

MANCHESTER

1,372 children under age 6

% of children screened: 18.1%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.0%

TOMS RIVER

5,617 children under age 6

% of children screened: 20.2%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.40%

Passaic County

CLIFTON

6,187 children under age 6

% of children screened: 28.2%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.10%

PASSAIC

8,226 children under age 6

% of children screened: 33.3%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.70%

PATERSON

13,987 children under age 6

% of children screened: 39.7%

Elevated lead blood levels: 3.50%

WAYNE

3,105 children under age 6

% of children screened: 22.7%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.40%

Salem County

PENNSAUKEN

2,696 children under age 6

% of children screened: 09.7%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.10%

Somerset County

BRIDGEWATER

3,052 children under age 6

% of children screened: 16.1%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.0%

FRANKLIN

5,182 children under age 6

% of children screened: 19.1%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.30%

HILLSBOROUGH

2,736 children under age 6

% of children screened: 17.9%

Elevated lead blood levels: 0.60%

Union County

ELIZABETH

11,792 children under age 6

% of children screened: 37.6%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.80%

LINDEN

2,726 children under age 6

% of children screened: 30.6%

Elevated lead blood levels: 1.10%

PLAINFIELD

4,961 children under age 6

% of children screened: 54.7%

Elevated lead blood levels: 3.70%

UNION

3,701 children under age 6

% of children screened: 24.4%

Elevated lead blood levels: 2.40%

Sergio Bichao contributed to this report.

