You have too many reusable bags, and food banks need more of them.

Union County wants to fill the gap.

The county on Wednesday announced that it is expanding its reusable bag recycling program, in order to better handle a surplus of bags throughout communities.

Since the implementation of New Jersey's ban on single-use bags at supermarkets, many residents have been accumulating more reusable bags than they know what to do with, after being forced to purchase more when they go to the store without their own, or continually receiving reusable bags with delivery or curbside orders.

At the same, food banks and food pantries are struggling to keep up with the need for reusables when distributing groceries to locals in need. As part of New Jersey's law, food banks are not allowed to use single-use plastic bags to give out food and supplies.

"We are transforming excess into opportunity, creating a sustainable cycle that benefits both our environment and our community," said Union County Commissioner Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded.

Through the county's recycling program, residents can bring their bags to any of the participating locations below. The company GOATote will collect the bags and clean them, and deliver them to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Hillside, which will then distribute the bags to local pantries in need.

The program only accepts bags in usable condition — residents are advised to exclude any ripped or damaged bags when making a drop-off.

Reusable bag drop-off locations in Union County

⚫ Kennedy Arms, Elizabeth — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday

⚫ Ford-Leonard Towers, Elizabeth — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday

⚫ O'Donnell-Dempsey Towers, Elizabeth — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday

⚫ J. Christian Bollwage Building, Elizabeth — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday

⚫ Elizabethport Community Center, Elizabeth — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday

⚫ Farley Towers, Elizabeth — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday

⚫ Linden Recycling Center — 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. on 2 p.m. on Saturdays

⚫ Kenilworth DPW Recycling Yard — 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays, as well as 7:30 a.m. to noon on the first and third Saturday of each month

⚫ New Providence DPW Yard — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month

⚫ New Providence Recreation Center — 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

⚫ Plainfield Transfer Station — 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Monday through Friday

⚫ Hillside DPW Yard — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

⚫ Summit Transfer Station — 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. on Saturdays

⚫ Westfield Conservation Center — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 20

⚫ Westfield Conservation Center — 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 21 to Dec. 22

