NJ worker dead after falling and getting trapped in ‘large hole’

🚨 First responders tried reviving a worker who fell into a "large hole" in Kenilworth

🚨 The worker was pronounced dead at the scene

🚨 The workers were installing a storm drain at the time

KENILWORTH — A worker died at a construction site after falling into a "large hole" Monday morning.

Kenilworth police said they were called to K&D Contractors at 351 Monroe Ave. around 11 a.m. and found the worker trapped in mud and concrete. First responders were unable to revive the worker and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Map shows 351 Monroe Avenue in Kenilworth Map shows 351 Monroe Avenue in Kenilworth (Canva) loading...

Company has clean OSHA record

It appears the workers were installing a storm drain in back of the building housing the business, according to police. The identity of the worker was not disclosed.

A Google map view of the address shows the location is also K&D's office. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) spokeswoman Johanna Hawkins told New Jersey 101.5 K&D does not have any previous OSHA violations.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

UPDATE 2024: All NJ stores that sell legal cannabis The number of recreational cannabis dispensaries continues to grow, since the first NJ adult use marijuana sales in April 2022. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The best supermarkets in New Jersey These are the highest-rated supermarkets in each of New Jersey's 21 counties. The ratings are based on reviews left by customers on Google. To be included in the top, a supermarket had to have a substantial number of reviews (typically at leas a thousand).