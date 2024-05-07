NJ worker dead after falling and getting trapped in ‘large hole’
🚨 First responders tried reviving a worker who fell into a "large hole" in Kenilworth
🚨 The worker was pronounced dead at the scene
🚨 The workers were installing a storm drain at the time
KENILWORTH — A worker died at a construction site after falling into a "large hole" Monday morning.
Kenilworth police said they were called to K&D Contractors at 351 Monroe Ave. around 11 a.m. and found the worker trapped in mud and concrete. First responders were unable to revive the worker and was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALSO READ: Too early for lifeguards: NJ man drowns at the beach
Company has clean OSHA record
It appears the workers were installing a storm drain in back of the building housing the business, according to police. The identity of the worker was not disclosed.
A Google map view of the address shows the location is also K&D's office. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) spokeswoman Johanna Hawkins told New Jersey 101.5 K&D does not have any previous OSHA violations.
