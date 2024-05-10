SPRINGFIELD — A chiropractor has been arrested for allegedly planting a hidden camera in a bathroom at his practice.

Gary Hecht, 55, of Livingston, has been charged with invasion of privacy and child endangerment as a result of an investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, police received a report on May 6 of a hidden camera discovered in a bathroom at Hecht Family Chiropractic Care, located on Mountain Avenue.

As of Thursday night, the website for the chiropractic office was "temporarily under maintenance."

Details about the allegations have not been revealed as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Hecht is urged to contact Springfield Police Department Detective Luis Brito at 973-912-2246.

